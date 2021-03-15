Barclays PLC Sells 103,276 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,276 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 211,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,820. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

