Barclays PLC Sells 48,396 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 222,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

TRNO stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

