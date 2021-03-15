Barclays PLC Sells 6,206 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

