Barclays PLC Sells 6,563 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Cogent Communications worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,020 shares of company stock worth $300,955. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

