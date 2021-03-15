Barrington Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.99 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $477.12 million, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,300. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

