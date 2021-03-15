Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of FRG opened at $40.22 on Monday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 137,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.