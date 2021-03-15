Base Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,541.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $83,541.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,168,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,486,832 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

