Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $370.60 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00049444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.83 or 0.00662198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00071093 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.