BASIC (BASIC) Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and $6.55 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

