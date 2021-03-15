Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,920. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

