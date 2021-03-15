Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.91

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.91 and traded as high as $93.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 495 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAMXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.