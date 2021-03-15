Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.09.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.42. 5,746,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,856. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$796.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.