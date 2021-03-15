Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.68

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 12885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

