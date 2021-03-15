Beaxy Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $15,706.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

