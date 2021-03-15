Beefy.Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $90.43 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1,255.97 or 0.02218997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00231249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00056816 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003959 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.