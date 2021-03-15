Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 2,166 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.73. 11,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $335.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

