Bell Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

HD traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.04. 54,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.