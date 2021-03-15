Bell Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $82,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.10. 46,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,514. The firm has a market cap of $418.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.