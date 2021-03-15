Bell Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 133,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.12. The company had a trading volume of 52,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

