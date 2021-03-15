Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,335.00

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,335 ($43.57) and last traded at GBX 3,326 ($43.45), with a volume of 14079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,326 ($43.45).

Several research firms have recently commented on BWY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,487.83 ($45.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,962 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.36.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

