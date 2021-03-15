Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,335.00

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,335 ($43.57) and last traded at GBX 3,326 ($43.45), with a volume of 14079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,326 ($43.45).

Several research firms have recently commented on BWY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,487.83 ($45.57).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,962 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.36.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.