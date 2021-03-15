Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.83

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 3901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several research firms have commented on BHE. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,580.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638,719 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,923,000 after acquiring an additional 380,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.