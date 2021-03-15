Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bénéteau in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTEAF stock remained flat at $$14.01 during midday trading on Monday. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

