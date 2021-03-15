Bentley Systems, Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:BSY) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 22nd

Bentley Systems’ (NASDAQ:BSY) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Bentley Systems had issued 10,750,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $236,500,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Bentley Systems’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.