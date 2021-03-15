Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of BSY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

