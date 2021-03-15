Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.
Shares of BSY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
