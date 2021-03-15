Beowulf (BWF) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.00454838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00097310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00544475 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

