Berenberg Bank Boosts Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 290

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Eurocell stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.08). The stock had a trading volume of 26,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,717. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The stock has a market cap of £263.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.55.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

