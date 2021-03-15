Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 87.18% from the company’s current price.

WPM traded up GBX 167.75 ($2.19) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,885.50 ($37.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00).

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

