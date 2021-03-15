Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $260.44

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $260.44 and last traded at $254.61, with a volume of 6948465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $596.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average is $226.73.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

