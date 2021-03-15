Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,494 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Apple worth $1,823,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

