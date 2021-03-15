Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,739,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 292,494 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Apple worth $1,823,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 613.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 83,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,073 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Apple by 337.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 11,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 351.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 257.9% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 287.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

