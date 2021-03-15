Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Shares of BBY traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,876. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

