BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BEST in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BEST’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BEST stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. BEST has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $938.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 108,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BEST by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BEST by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

