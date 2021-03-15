Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sells $643,547.40 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.11. 3,111,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,049. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.