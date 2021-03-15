BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.00 Million

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report sales of $566.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the lowest is $565.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $603.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

