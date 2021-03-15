BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of BIGC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,409 shares of company stock worth $103,207,849 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

