BIKI (BIKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $1.04 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.00666607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00071619 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

