Bilby (LON:BILB) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.08

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.08 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.55), with a volume of 295876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a market cap of £24.89 million and a P/E ratio of 35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.42.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

