Binance Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.46 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $251.93 or 0.00457966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00558200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

