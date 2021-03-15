Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $4.69 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00663605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025822 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035480 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,127,241,381 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

