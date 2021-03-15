Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $5.46 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.39 or 0.00666546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00035513 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,110,937,864 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.