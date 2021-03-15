Bintex Futures (BNTX) One Day Volume Hits $2.38 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $79,064.39 and $2.38 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00453944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00070551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00544817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

