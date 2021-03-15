Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $559.98 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $601.08 and a 200-day moving average of $569.31.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

