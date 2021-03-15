Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $385.12 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

