BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BDSI. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,563 shares of company stock valued at $176,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

