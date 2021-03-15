BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $1.03. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 7,626,512 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

