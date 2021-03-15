BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,316,850. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

