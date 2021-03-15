Biophytis SA American Depositary Share’s (NASDAQ:BPTS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd

Biophytis SA American Depositary Share’s (NASDAQ:BPTS) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Biophytis SA American Depositary Share had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $20,100,000 based on an initial share price of $16.75. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS opened at $14.60 on Monday. Biophytis SA American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Get Biophytis SA American Depositary Share alerts:

Biophytis SA American Depositary Share Company Profile

There is no company description available for Biophytis SA.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis SA American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis SA American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.