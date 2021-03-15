Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $14.35 on Monday. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

Bioventus Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.