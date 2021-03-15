Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $14.35 on Monday. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

