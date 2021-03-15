Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 11th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

BIRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

