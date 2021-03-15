BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,848.68 or 0.99898750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075682 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

